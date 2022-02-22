WOODWARD, Okla. — Primp for Prom, an annual spring event allowing area high school students to pick out a formal dress and accessories at no charge, will be 1-7 p.m. March 3 and 9 a.m. to noon March 4 at Woodward High School.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Social Work and Woodward High School Key Club are co-sponsoring the event, which will be located inside the high school practice gym, 13th St. and Downs Ave.
More than 300 formal dresses in all sizes, styles and colors will be available for high school students from the northwest tristate area.
“Please invite any high school student to come shop with us,” said Dr. Kylene Rehder, professor of social work and chair of the department of social work.
This event is set up like a department storem, with volunteers ready to assist shoppers with finding the perfect dress and accessories. Fitting rooms will be available at the event.
Sponsors still are seeking formal dresses, shoes and jewelry donations. To donate in the Woodward area, contact Rehder at kdrehder@nwosu.edu or Stefanie Alexander at (580) 256-2858. Formal attire also may be dropped off at Woodward High School.
To donate in Alva, contact Andrea Lauderdale, social work department secretary, at amlauderdale@nwosu.edu.
To donate in Enid, contact Codi Harding, assistant professor of social work, at clharding@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.