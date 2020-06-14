Precinct 110 voters will have a new polling place for the June 30 primary election.
According to Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie, Enid Health Center, where Precinct 110 normally votes, does not want voters coming into the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Precinct 110 voters will cast their ballots at Champion Park gymnasium, 740 N. 10th.
Voters need to pay attention to the signs as voters from Precinct 103, who normally vote at Champion Park gym, also will be voting in another part of that building, Frisbie said.
This change is for the June 30 election only, he said.
For more information, call Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or come by the office at 903 Failing.
