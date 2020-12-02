A portion of Rupe will be blocked off Saturday evening for the Christmas in the Park event at Meadowlake Park.
According to the city of Enid, Rupe will be blocked at Van Buren, Field, Wallace, Carter, Hudson and Pontiac. The closures will be 5-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, as well and Dec. 12 and 19.
To access the north side of Meadowlake Park, attendees will enter Rupe from Cleveland. Eastbound Rupe at Johnson will be closed to through traffic and only used for park entrance.
To access the event area in South Meadowlake Park, attendees will line up on Van Buren in the southbound outside lane.
