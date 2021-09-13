East Randolph will be closed from 25th to the entrance of Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center beginning Tuesday.
According to the city of Enid, the street will be closed to allow contractors to begin the second phase of the Randolph street replacement project.
Hedges clients will be able to access the parking lot by coming from 30th.
This portion of Randolph will be closed for about four weeks.
Also, East Maple will be closed from 15th to 16th as contractors begin a street reconstruction project.
The closure will be fore about four weeks.
