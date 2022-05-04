Waterline construction will continue on Phillips between North Van Buren Bypass (U.S. 81) and North Van Buren.

According to the city of Enid, Phillips west of North Van Buren Bypass will be closed for approximately 350 feet, and Phillips also will be closed to through traffic from Washington to Van Buren.

This work is in support of the Kaw Lake water project and is expected to be completed in about three weeks.

City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.

