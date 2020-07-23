The area of 2800 N. Van Buren will be closed beginning Monday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - Services for Sherri Craig Nelson, 59, Enid, are 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Visitation is 6:00-7:00pm, Saturday, July 25th at the funeral home. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID - The memorial service for Katherine Elaine Ramey is this morning at 10:00AM in the Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home Chapel.
