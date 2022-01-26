Oklahoma Department of Transportation will close a portion of U.S. 81/Main Street in Kingfisher for surface repairs starting Thursday, Jan. 27.

Northbound U.S. 81 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between County Road E0830 and Will Rogers Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Feb. 3 for surface repairs. ODOT officials advise motorists to plan extra travel time through the area.

