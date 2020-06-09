The area of 1017 Sunset will be close beginning Thursday.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Funeral services for Janette Sue "Jan" Greer, 68, of Enid, are 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Edmison officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The Memorial service Celebrating Helen Thornell, will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11 in the Cedar Ridge Wesleyan Church, Services and complete cremation care are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at WWW.BrownCummings.com
ENID - Cord Kenneth Allen, 29, was born December 7, 1990, son of Rex and Marlene Allen, and passed away June 5, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements pending with Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances shared at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID - Randall Wade Bridges Sr., 56, was born September 30, 1963, and passed away June 5, 2020. Arrangements under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
