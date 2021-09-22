The area of 1200 Seneca will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, Sept. 24, for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of J. Patrick Ferrell, 92, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com
Billie Myrle Laminack, 91, of Enid passed away September 22, 2021. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, NC. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The funeral for Tonya Tyau is Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00PM in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Visitation is Thursday evening from 7PM-5PM.
Peggy O. Westfahl, 88, of Enid, passed away September 21, 2021. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.