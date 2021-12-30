Rosanne from Maplewood Circle to Briarwood Drive will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 3, for replacement of part of the street.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last three to four weeks.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 25F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: December 31, 2021 @ 6:01 pm
Services honoring the life of Larry Castner will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Ron Nepstad, 66, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
