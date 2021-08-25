Rolling Oaks Drive will be closed from Quailwood Drive to Cleveland beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, for asphalt repairs.
According to the city of Enid, work is expected to be completed by Friday.
The services celebrating Roy C. Smith, 86, of Enid, will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday August 27, 2021, in the Central Christian Church under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Services for Russell, 59, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, in the Stittsworth Memory Chapel. Under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Simpson, 75, Enid, is 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday, August 29 at Ladusau-Evans. Condolences made and memories shared at www.ladusauevans.com.
