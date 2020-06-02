The street in the area of 2506 Rock Island will be closed beginning Wednesday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - Funeral 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, Orion Baptist Church, Pastor Mickey Flynn officiating. Burial in Orion Cemetery under guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Stittsworth's. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.