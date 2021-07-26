A portion of Quail Creek Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday for concrete repairs on a drainage flume.
According to the city of Enid, the work is expected to last about three weeks.
"Tony," 78, went to be with his Creator July 20, 2021. He was an Army veteran. Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. July 28, 2021, at Stittsworth Memory Chapel. Remembrances can be shared at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
The funeral for Jimmy D. Lagan, 86-year-old Enid resident, is Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rose Lavicky Longacre, age 72, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Enid, passed away July 23, 2021. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.