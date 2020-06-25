The outside lane of northbound Oakwood between Randolph and Blackjack will be closed Friday for waterline repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the work is expected to take three to four days. Water service will not be interrupted.
Enid News & Eagle
WAUKOMIS - Funeral services for Shannon Rena Kirkhart, 40, Waukomis, are 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following in Waukomis Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.ladusauevans.com.
