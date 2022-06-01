A portion of East Maple will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, June 2, 2022, for reconstruction work.

According to the city of Enid, this is the fourth phase of the project, and Maple will be closed between 12th and 13th for about four weeks.

City officials encourage motorists to follow posted detour and traffic control signs.

