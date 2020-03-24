Jerauld Gentry Road has been reduced to one lane from Market to 66th.
The closure will allow crews to complete repairs and is scheduled to last about a week, according to the city of Enid.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - Lou Bees, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Seth Phillips, 30, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
SMITHVILLE - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Laird Barnard, 91, of Smithville, Tenn., are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The memorial service honoring and celebrating the life of Letha Helterbrand, 90, of Enid, formerly of Lahoma, will be held at a later date. Future services and complete cremation care are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
ENID - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating and honoring the life of Maureen Wright, 69, of Enid, is pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
