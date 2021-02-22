North and southbound lanes of Oklahoma-51A will be closed between Oklahoma 51 and Oklahoma 8A near Southard in Blaine County beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a news release the closure would last until Friday. Farmrail System is making the repairs.
Drivers will need an alternate route, such as Oklahoma 51, Oklahoma 8 or Oklahoma 58, and plan extra travel time, ODOT said.
For more information, call Farmrail System at (580) 323-1234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.