State Highway 11 is closed from Medford to the State Highway 74 junction in Grant County due to multiple power lines down across the highway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The portion of the highway was closed about 8:30 a.m. Friday.
ENID - Lenora L. Beckwith, 71, Enid, born March 29, 1949, in Shattuck, OK, passed away July 9, 2020. 10:00 am Tuesday Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Visitation Monday 6:00-7:00 pm. Cremation to follow under the direction Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
JUNE 18, 1935 - JULY 8, 2020 CANTON - Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at Canton Christian Church with interment at Fountain Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
ENID - Funeral service for Joe Stubbs, 92 will be 2:00PM Saturday at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family is Friday 4:30PM-6:30PM at the funeral home. www.andersonburris.com
