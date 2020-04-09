Harrison between Broadway and Maine will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday while workers install and new sewer manhole.
The closure is expected to take one week to complete, according to the city of Enid.
ENID - For the health and safety of his family and friends, a Memorial Service for Stanley "Don" Gibson, 46, will be held after this crisis is over. Cremation arrangements are by Fairview Funeral Home Inc.
