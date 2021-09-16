The outside lane of westbound Garriott will be closed between 11th and 12th starting Friday.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will allow workers to install a new driveway. Work is expected to take about a week.
Service for Cliff will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Lanman Funeral Home Chapel in Helena. Viewing will be 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. before the service on Saturday. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Pond Creek, OK, officiated by Brother Don Beall, with interment following in Pond Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Pond Creek, OK.
The funeral for Isabell Dennis is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Ames Cemetery. Visitation is this evening from 5:00 to 7:00.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Boyle-Schneider, 93, Enid, will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
