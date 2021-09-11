The area of 1909 East Oak will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Debra Wright, age 50, Enid, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Kenneth Fischer, age 72, Enid, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Donna M. Boyle-Schneider, age 93, Enid, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
August 3, 1950 - August 27, 2021 The Memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of John Bruce Bryant, 71, of Ponca City, will be held privately under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. John "Bruce" was born August 3, 1950, to Lynn and Mary Bryant in Fairview, Oklahoma, an…
