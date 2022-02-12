The area of 701 Canary Lane will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 14, for concrete repairs.
According to city of Enid, this closure is expected to last about two weeks.
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of George Pitter, 88, of Enid, will be held privately under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Steven L. Johnson, 75, of Enid, will be held privately. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
