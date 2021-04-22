Buchanan will be closed between Cherokee and Oklahoma beginning Monday for installation of a new sewer manhole in the street.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about four days, weather permitting.
ENID — Service for Marcus Dale Stricklin Rice, age 9, of Enid, is 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in the Enid Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
NOVEMBER 14, 1935 - APRIL 20, 2021 CANTON — Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Canton Christian Church. Condolences may be made online at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
