The area around 1355 Beverly Drive will be closed for about two week for concrete repairs.
The city of Enid made the announcement Monday. Motorists are encouraged to follow traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
ENID - Celebration of Life service for Patricia Pierpoint, age 78, of Enid, is pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Patricia passed away April 27, 2020.
ENID - Celebration of Life service for Dennis M Beard, age 71, of Enid, is pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Dennis passed away April 26, 2020.
ENID - A private Celebration of Life service for Robert "Bob" Lee Becker, age 89, of Enid, will be Thursday morning at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery by direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
