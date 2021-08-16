North 8th from Elm to Maple will be closed Tuesday for installation of a waterline.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will last until Sept. 17.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight under partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 9:34 pm
Service for Eugene "Gene" Alvin Graham, age 96, of Enid will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Don Langham, 93, Enid, was born July 13, 1928, in Henryetta, OK, and passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Enid. Cremation arrangements with Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory. Online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com.
A Celebration of Life Service for Monty J. Williams, age 71, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at Garriott Road Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
