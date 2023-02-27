ENID, Okla. — A Pond Creek man was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle pulled out in front of the motorcycle he was operating two miles north of Enid on U.S. 81, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Josh McReynolds, 44, was transported by Pond Creek EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, in Enid, where he was pronounced dead, an OHP report states.
McReynolds was northbound on the inside lane of U.S. 81 at 3:54 p.m. when a westbound 2019 GMC Sierra, driven by Randy Todd Hamilton, 44, of Enid, pulled out from the stop sign at the Robertson Road intersection in front of the 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by McReynolds, the report states.
Neither Hamilton nor his passenger, Kendra Hamilton, 44, also of Enid, were injured, the report states.
The conditions of both drivers were listed as normal and the cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the OHP report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use in the GMC, according to the report, which states McReynolds was not wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.