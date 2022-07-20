The Ponca Nation recently adopted laws recognizing the natural rights of two rivers in their territory.
On July 6, the Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma Business Committee unanimously adopted a new statute recognizing the “immutable Rights of Rivers’’ for two rivers and other water bodies that flow through their territory, Ní’skà, (Arkansas River) and Ni’ží’dè, (Salt Fork River). In 2016, they were the first tribe in the United States to recognize the Rights of Nature to help stop fossil fuel projects on Ponca territory.
The Rights of Nature is an environmental movement, with 24 countries and nine tribes passing laws in the United States and Canada, according to a press release from Movement Rights.
“Western law says the Earth is property,” the release said. “Indigenous wisdom understands humans are a part of nature, not owners of it and we have an obligation to protect it.”
Ni’zide and Ni’ska rivers not only run through Ponca territory, but they flow from the north and west, then downstream throughout Oklahoma.
“Water is sacred and our survival depends on our ability to place human activities within the boundaries of the Earth’s ability to absorb what we do,” said Casey Camp Horinek, Ponca elder and environmental ambassador. “This is just another step in protecting the sacred waters which are the life sources of all things on Mother Earth, not just for our tribe. We have so much to learn from our waters, everything upstream impacts everything downstream, we are all connected.”
The environmental impacts of fossil fuels played a big part in the Ponca tribes’ decision to adopt laws recognizing ecosystem rights. The tribe lives in a fossil fuel epicenter of fracking, pipelines, petrochemical plants and refineries. No Ponca family is untouched by industry-related illnesses and deaths, according to Movement Rights.
“Politicians and Big Oil call it ‘economic progress’ but the Ponca call it ‘environmental genocide,’” said Ponca Chairman Oliver Littlecook. “We can do better for our communities without sacrificing the water.”
Along with passing this Rights of Rivers law, the Ponca Nation will be hosting the first of four statewide gatherings along the rivers Sept. 21-22. The “Convening of the 4 Winds’’ will bring together 200-400 local and regional tribal communities, national Indigenous rights and climate justice allies. The purpose of these gatherings is to promote discussion about Indigenous-led water protection, tribally-led scientific studies and ceremony and the role of Rights of Nature in supporting healthy river systems for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.