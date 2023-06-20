PONCA CITY, Okla. — Pioneer Woman Museum will host a free special presentation at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, on the history of Oklahoma’s first flag. Karen Smith Hunter will be the featured presenter.
Oklahoma became a state in 1907, but the first state flag was not adopted until 1911. It consisted of a red field with a five-pointed, white star edged with blue. The number 46, in blue, denoting Oklahoma’s position as the 46th state, was placed in the star’s center. This flag was replaced in 1925, according to museum officials.
The program also will include information about the Betsy Ross Association.
Pioneer Woman Museum, a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, is at 701 Monument in Ponca City. For information, call (580) 765-6108 or go to pioneerwomanmuseum.com.
