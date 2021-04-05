Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as school districts across the county, as well as two towns, have board elections.
Districts holding school board elections are Enid, Chisholm, Cimarron, Covington-Douglas, Waukomis, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Timberlake and Garber. In addition, Cimarron and Billings will have bond propositions up for approval.
Kremlin and North Enid voters will choose representatives for their respective town boards.
