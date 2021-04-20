A Racial Justice-Policing Poll is being conducted by the Enid News & Eagle's parent company, CNHI, LLC, owner of community newspapers in 22 states in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast. The purpose is to get a sense of public sentiment on racial justice and policing. Please click "OK" below to proceed, and thanks for helping us offer more in-depth journalism.
Go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HVWLYB5
to take the poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.