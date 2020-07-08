Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in locating a fugitive in a Texas homicide that occurred last week.
Quinton Paul "Q" Hicks is believed to be in the Enid area. The 21-year-old is being sought in connection to a May 28, 2020, shooting in Crowley, Texas.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the department at (580) 242-7000 or the U.S. Marshall's Office at (800) 336-0102.
Hicks is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
