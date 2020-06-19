Police seeking silver Chevy HHR that ran over 6-year-old's foot

Enid Police Department is seeking the driver of an unknown year silver Chevy HHR involved in a hit and run Thursday evening in the 5500 block of Arrowhead Drive.
Police were contacted Thursday by hospital staff of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center about a juvenile coming in who had been hit by a car, according to an Enid Police Department report. Officer Andy Morris went to the hospital and spoke with the 6-year-old boy's mother.
She told Morris her son left their house about 6 p.m. to go across the street to a friend's when he was hit by a car traveling east in the 5500 block of Arrowhead Drive, according to the report. Morris spoke with the boy, who said he did not look for cars when crossing the street and was excited to go his friend's house.
The boy said he'd taken two steps into the roadway when a small SUV-style car ran over his right foot with the right front tire, according to the report. The boy said he immediately jumped back and that was why the rear tire did not get him. The boy had tire tread on his shin area from the vehicle.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found video showing a silver Chevy HHR in the area at the time of the incident, according to the report. Neighbors said they did not recognize the vehicle as one belonging at a residence in the area.
Anyone with information can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
