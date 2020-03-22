Police seeking man who burglarized dispensary

Enid police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who burglarized an Enid dispensary last week.
At about 2 a.m. March 18, Firehouse Dispensary, 1927 S. Van Buren, was burglarized.
The business was entered from a window and items reported stolen include a small safe containing about $5,000 and an undisclosed amount of marijuana.
Police have released a photo of the suspect in this burglary captured on video surveillance.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, www.enid.org/departments/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
