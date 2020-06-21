Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a vehicle burglary that occurred last week.
On June 10, officers were sent to the 5300 block of West Ritchie in reference to a burglary to vehicle.
It was reported an unknown person entered a vehicle and took the following items: three pairs of Oakley sunglasses, a blue Nike baseball bag containing a black and gold Demarini baseball bat, a baseball glove, a pair of navy and gold cleats, a pair of blue and white baseball cleats, two blue and white Nike batting gloves and an Enid High batting helmet and baseball hat.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
