Enid Police Department is asking the public for information about recent spray-paint vandalisms that occurred earlier this month.
Officers responded June 18 to a vandalism call in the 900 block of South Adams. It was reported someone was spray painting the words “Wizard” and “Bizzy” on the structures in the area.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/ser vices/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
