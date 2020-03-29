Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in its investigation of a burglary to a local pharmacy.
At 2:40 a.m., March 10, 2020, officers responded to an alarm call at Rick’s Pharmacy, 811 W. Randolph. Officers arrived on scene and found a door with the glass broken out.
It appeared that a person gained entry into the pharmacy stealing some items.
Officers were advised that a subject wearing all black clothing was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, www.enid.org/departments/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
