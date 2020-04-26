Enid police have released two photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a recent burglary.
On April 16, Enid Police Department officers responded to 1800 S. Van Buren in reference to storage units being burglarized.
The victims said the locks had been cut off their storage units and subject(s) gained entry. Several items were reported missing from the storage units.
Police have released photos of what appears to be a dark-colored Dodge Journey.
Those with information about the vehicle are asked to contact police.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.