Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying two men suspected of vandalizing a train.
On April 6, officers were sent to Consolidated Grain & Barge, 1701 North 10th, in reference to burglary to a locomotive engine.
It was reported two men had come to the yard about 6:30 p.m. April 3, 2020, gained entry into a locomotive engine causing damage.
The approximate value of the damage caused is $2,000. Police have released two photographs of the men from surveillance video.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
