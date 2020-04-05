Police seeking ID of shoplifter

Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a shoplifter.
On March 7, 2020, officers were sent to Academy Sports + Outdoors, 4406 W. Garriott, in reference to a shoplifting.
The manager said a man left the store with various pairs of pants, a belt and a pair of shoes The manager said $414.89 worth of merchandise was taken from the store, without being paid for.
Police have release a surveillance video still of the man seeking his identity.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.