Enid Police Department is seeking help from the public in its investigation of a burglary.
On April 16, police responded to 1800 S. Van Buren in reference to storage units that had been burglarized.
The victims told police the locks had been cut off their storage units and subjects gained entry. It was reported that several items were reported missing from the storage units.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
