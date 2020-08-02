Police seek whereabouts of wanted sex offender

Enid Police Department is asking the public for it’s help in locating a man wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Michael Richard Caldwell, 29, has an active Garfield County felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Caldwell was last known to be in the area of the 3100 block of South Van Buren.
Caldwell was convicted in 2016 in Oregon on a charge of second-degree rape.
Anyone having information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of the crime or any other crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000. You will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
Residents in Enid without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cellphone to police by texting keyword EPDTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).
Apple iPhone users you may also go to the iOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.