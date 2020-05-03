Police seek to ID beer bandit

Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a shoplifter who stole beer from an area convenience store the past week.
On April 30, officers were dispatched to Lucky Food Mart, 802 E. Broadway, in reference to a shoplifting.
An employee of the business said a white male had taken two cans of Natty Rush beer. The employee stopped the man outside and confronted him about the beers he had taken. The employee said he was able to recover one of the cans of beer, but the male had already drunk the other one.
Police have released a surveillance video still of the man and are asking anyone who can identify him to do so.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
