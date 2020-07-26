Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a shoplifter.
On June 21, 2020, officers responded to a call at Dollar General, 315 E. Garriott. The cashier said a man left the store with a package of white T-shirts without paying.
The cashier told officers the man left the store and got into a tan-colored Chevrolet pickup with another man.
Police have released photographs of the man from the store and of the Chevrolet pickup.
