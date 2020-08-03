ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is seeking two suspects who were involved in a home invasion and shooting early Monday morning in the 1900 block of East Walnut.
The shooting victim, who was not named by police, was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to EPD.
Officers were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. Monday to the 1900 block of E. Walnut regarding a man having been shot. Officers learned two armed suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money. While inside, they beat and shot a 38-year-old man, struck a pregnant woman and threatened to shoot several juveniles, according to EPD.
The suspects robbed the victims of cash and fled the scene before police arrived. They are described as two black males, 18 to 22 years old and armed with handguns, according to police. They were wearing all black clothing, face masks and backpacks. One of the suspects was described as having a large amount of acne on his face.
The pregnant woman was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to police. A second woman was present and also received minor injuries when she jumped out a window and escaped the residence during the incident.The juveniles were not physically injured.
"This incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time," according to an EPD news release.
Anyone with information can call the EPD non-emergency number at (580) 242-7000, call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233 or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. Information also can be sent via the Enid PD app, available for iPhone and Android users. Tipsters may earn a reward, remain anonymous and won’t be required to testify.
