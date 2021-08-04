Enid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run collision that occurred late Friday night on West Willow.
At 11:59 p.m. Friday, two men on scooters were westbound in the 800 block of West Willow in the outside lane when one of the men was hit from behind and thrown from his scooter, according to a post on EPD’s Facebook page. The man who was struck said it was a truck that hit him.
The 31-year-old man who was struck suffered a broken bone in his foot and was treated at an area hospital, according to EPD.
Police are asking anyone who knows about the truck or its driver to contact the department. Also, police want to talk to the driver of a black vehicle that was in the area at the same time.
Anyone with information can contact EPD via Facebook or by calling (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-6460.
