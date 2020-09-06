Police seek information on copper theft suspect

Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for stealing copper last month.
On Aug. 30, EPD officers responded to the area of 300 N. 4th in reference to a theft of copper. The reporting party stated they had witnessed a man leaving a building in the area carrying blue bags. He was seen loading one bag into the back of a black Mustang. Officers located another black bag on the ground that contained copper wire
Anyone having information can call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233 or go to the website https://www.enid.org/ser vices/police and submit a tip anonymously. Tips also can be sent by text to 847411. Just type EPDTIP and a message in the text box; iPhone users may go to the app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users go to the Android store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
Those leaving tips could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be identified or required to testify.
