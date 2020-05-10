Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a burglar caught on video surveillance.
On April 25, officers responded to the Dugout Dispensary, 1609 W. Chestnut.
Upon arrival officers found a broken glass door to the business. Video surveillance from the store showed a male subject wearing a black VEGA motorcycle helmet, blue jeans, a dark-green, long-sleeve hooded jacket, gloves and shoes with a white stripe on the bottom.
Police have released stills from the video asking anyone who can identify the man to contact them.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
