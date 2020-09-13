Enid Police Department is asking the public for help in an investigation of a theft of windows, lumber and tools from a construction site.
On Sept. 4, Officer Mike Atchley took a report from the construction superintendent of Colton’s Steak House, 705 S. Cleveland.
The superintendent said sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. Aug. 10 nine windows of varying sizes were taken from the site. He also said various lumber, tools and scaffolding were stolen prior to Aug. 10.
The value of the windows taken is $9,354.88.
Anyone having information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You also can text tips to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box.
Apple iPhone users you may also go to the IOS app store and download the app called Enid PD. For Android users go to the Android App store and download the app called Enid PD.
