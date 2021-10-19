police pic

Enid Police Department officers blocked off East Broadway between 6th and 7th Monday night, Oct. 18, 2021, during a shooting investigation.

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department released more details regarding a shooting incident Monday evening on East Broadway.

Police say 19-year-old Santos Medril was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and treated and released after being shot in the lower right leg around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The shooting is believed to have occurred between the 600 blocks of East Maine and East Broadway, according to police, who arrived shortly after being contacted at 6:36 p.m. and secured the area.

A search warrant was obtained and served for 623 E. Broadway while police cars and officers blocked the area for several hours. Police repeatedly told occupants of a residence in the 600 block of Broadway to come out with their hands up. SWAT later was called to the scene, but it was determined no one was inside the residence

Around 10:30 p.m., police had opened the roads, and officers were released at about 12:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. EPD is asking anyone with information to call (580) 242-7000 or text “EPDTIP” to 847411. The case number is 2021-8990.

