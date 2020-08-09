Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in an investigation of a theft earlier this month.
Officers responded Aug. 6 to the 400 block of South Van Buren on reported theft of tools.
The victim said they went to lunch about 11:30 a.m. and returned about 1:30 p.m. When they returned, the following items were missing: a DeWalt 20-volt Band Saw, DeWalt impact hammer drill, DeWalt 20-volt brushless drill, three DeWalt batteries, a 3-amp battery, a 5-amp battery, drill bit index, 18-volt Milwaukee battery, Milwaukee impact bit index, a hole saw extension and a Milwaukee tool bag.
The estimated value of the items missing is $800.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Enid Police Department non-emergency number at (580) 242-7000, call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. Information also can be sent via the Enid PD app, available for iPhone and Android users.
You may earn a reward, remain anonymous and won’t be required to testify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.